New president announced for Riverland Community College

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Kathleen “Kat” Linaker will be the next president of Riverland Community College.
The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities say Linaker will start work on July 1.
“Dr. Linaker is a strong leader who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to build on the solid foundation of Riverland and position it well for the future,” says Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “She is student-centered and is cognizant of the immense challenges many of our students must overcome to accomplish academic success and prepare for productive careers. I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to be the next leader of Riverland Community College.”
Dr. Linaker will succeed Adenuga Atewologun who has served Riverland as president since 2013 and has announced his intention to retire.
The Board of Trustees says Dr. Linaker served Western Technical College in Wisconsin as vice president of academics from 2018 to 2022, Mohawk Valley Community College in New York as assistant vice president of academics and dean of the School of STEM, Health, and Natural Sciences from 2016 to 2018 and as dean of the Center for Life and Health Sciences from 2015 to 2016, and D’Youville University in New York as the executive director of chiropractic programs from 2009 to 2015. She was a faculty member from 1999 to 2009 and continues to teach one diagnostic imaging course each spring as an adjunct. She also brings 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry as an employee, small business owner, and consultant.