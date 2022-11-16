New president announced for Mason City Chamber of Commerce

MASON CITY, Iowa – A new president and CEO of the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce has been named.
Colleen Frein will take over when Robin Anderson steps down in mid-January 2023 after nearly 22 years with the Chamber.
Board Chair Evan Raulie says after conducting interviews, the Search Committee decided Frein was the best choice.
“The committee narrowed the field to three highly-qualified candidates. Following those interviews, reached consensus that Colleen Frein was best-suited to continue the Chamber’s award-winning performance,” says Raulie.
Frein joined the Chamber in 2015 and has served as Program Director, Membership Director, and was promoted to Vice President last year. Before that, she was an anchor and producer at KIMT in Mason City. Frein earned the IOM designation from the US Chamber Institute for Organization Management, will receive a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa in December, and originated the Community Concierge role, which assists member businesses with the recruitment of high-value employees.
Frein has also served on the Charlie Brown Preschool & Childcare board, the Mason City Community Schools Improvement Advisory Committee, and the church council at Trinity Lutheran Church. She is a past president and active member of River City Morning Kiwanis Club.