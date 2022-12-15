New presenting sponsor named for Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An annual fundraiser for children’s healthcare is getting a new presenting sponsor.
Gillette Pepsi of Rochester says it will assume operations of the Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament.
Started in 1997 as the Miracle Marathon, the fundraising effort started with a $10,000 donation by Mark and Sheryl Tasler, Express Employment Professionals franchise owners. The Express Employment Professionals team managed what became the Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament for 25 years and raisedg over $1.7 million for programs at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Children’s Center that benefit children with challenging health journeys.
Gillette Pepsi of Rochester says it is proud to take the lead role to continue the incredible legacy begun by the Express team. The 26th Annual Kid's Cup Golf Tournament will take place, Monday, May 22, 2023, at Somerby Golf Club. Go to KidsCupRochester.org to learn more.
Golfers raise a minimum of $500 to play in the tournament. All donations go directly to the charity with Rochester Area Foundation as the fiscal sponsor. The cost of the tournament is underwritten by generous corporate sponsors including Gillette Pepsi of Rochester, Trina Solano – Edina Realty, Sola Salon Studios, Sam's Club, Morris Concrete and Ames Construction.