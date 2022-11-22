New pool at Century High School receiving finishing touches

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools' Executive Director of Operations Scott Sherden said the new pool at Century Highschool is near completion at RPS' board meeting on Tuesday.
The pool was funded by a 2019 referendum, when RPS received around $1.8 million dollars for the creation of four schools and the pool.
Since then, Harriet Bishop, Overland, Longfellow Elementary and Dakota Middle School have been built with the funds.
Sherden said the pool at Century High school will receive last minute additions like: a test of the HVAC systems and pool equipment, installation of an ADA lift and the finishing of the tile pool deck.
"What they do is hope to have it ready for the ribbon cutting, which I believe is in the first week of Dec. and then they hope to have a meet the following day after the ribbon cutting actually," Sherden said.
RPS will have $27,000 dollars left over from the referendum, according to Sherden.