New pilot program aims to prevent human trafficking at massage businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new pilot program is focused on taking a preventative approach when it comes to stopping human trafficking in our area.
An agreement between the city of Rochester and Olmsted County was presented during a county commissioner meeting on Tuesday.
The agreement allows registered environmental health specialist to conduct routine inspections, like what's done at hotels or restaurants, but at massage businesses.
These inspections will take place at least once a year and allow health specialist to record findings at every local massage business to make the process equitable.
The inspections would include sanitation and licensing checks as well as utilize forensic lighting and testing kits.
OCPHS Associate Director Sagar Chowdhury explained, "When they conduct their inspection and if they see any red flags or any evidence of illicit activity we'd bring it back to our subgroup and really kind of decide what the best approach is where we can really separate the victim from the criminal activity that might be occurring."
Currently most businesses being reported for human trafficking are Asian massage establishments which Olmsted County Victim Services says creates a disproportionate perception that these cases are mainly occurring among the Asian population.
Safe Harbor Regional Navigator, Andrea White, says the truth is anyone can be a victim.
White explained, "We've seen folks of all ages, all identities come through our doors in regards to this form of violence so really making sure this is just one way we can serve our community and help those victims."
White went on to say the pilot program hopes to provide an all encompassing and intersectional lens that separates victims from traffickers.
She added, "Our hope is by coming in on those routine, random inspections that will really give us an opportunity to highlight some of those moment and really come in with a plan and services for those folks and say, 'What is it we can do to help you get out of this situation?"
Another goal is to develop a better way to report human trafficking incidents without having to conduct stinger operations.
Chowdhury says this multidisciplinary approach would offer an alternative option.
He added, "I think there are multiple benefits to transitioning to a preventative process. One of them is removing areas where these operations can be run. So, as we continue to run through these routine process we're reducing the avenues for these type of activity, this type of operation, to occur and that creates a bigger preventative net as a whole."
The agreement begins today and will be in place for a year at which point the city and county will have the option to renew.
If you'd like to read the 'Joint Powers Agreement for massage license inspection services between the city of Rochester and Olmsted County' you can click here.