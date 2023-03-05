New pilot program aims to make travel easier in Greater Minnesota, Rochester, Mankato

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A pilot program has been launched to help people in southern and western Minnesota plan and pay for public transit and intercity bus trips.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the program involves the Transit app, a free app is used in more than 300 cities around the world. MnDOT says the app allows users to see route and travel options for public transit and connecting services. Select transit agencies will also have in-app ticketing, allowing riders to pay for fares electronically and show their device to bus drivers to ride.
“This pilot with Transit app focuses on rural areas because this technology has not yet been made available outside of Minnesota’s big cities,” says Elliott McFadden, who serves as MnDOT’s Greater Minnesota Shared Mobility program coordinator. “The project will be the first to bring the latest technology to make it easier to plan and take trips in many communities in Greater Minnesota.”
Participating transportation providers include (* indicates in-app ticketing will be available):
Brown County Heartland Express
Central Community Transit
Jefferson Lines (by mid-March)
Land to Air
Morris Transit*
Mankato Transit System*
Minnesota River Valley Transit
Prairie Five RIDES
Rochester Public Transit (by the end of March)
Rolling Hills Transit*
SMART*
The Otter Express*
Tri-CAP*
TRUE Transit
UCAP Community Transit
The pilot will run through April 2024 and is funded by two innovation grants from the Federal Transit Administration at a cost of $1.9 million. Researchers from the University of Minnesota will study both of the projects to help determine whether this technology should be scaled to the rest of the state, with the goal of better informing future public transit investment in Greater Minnesota.