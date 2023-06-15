 Skip to main content
New peony flower farm soon to end first ever season

  • Updated
Hidden Springs Peony Farm near Spring Grove, MN is about to wrap up its first ever season. You can still visit this weekend to pick your own blooming flowers.

Spring Grove, MN - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, a unique farm where you can go and pick your own produce is about to wrap up it's first ever season.

Hidden Springs Peony Farm is just outside of Spring Grove, and has plenty of blooming peony flowers for you to choose from.

If you visit this weekend, you can pick out your own flowers straight from the field - 30 dollars for 10 stems. 

Laura Kubes, a former television meteorologist, has found her second career as a peony farmer.

She told us that this weekend is likely the last good opportunity to come during peak bloom. A hot and dry past few weeks amid these worsening drought conditions has shortened the season, which typically lasts a few weeks longer.

"Things are highly accelerated because of the weather," says Laura. "If you recall, back when it was plenty of 80 to 90 degree days in a row, that really shortened peony season for us and for everyone in the Midwest where that was the case. So instead of a 7-8 week season, it was really shortened down to a 4-5 week, maybe we can squeeze out a little of 6."

Despite the dry weather, Laura says that peonies are quite tolerant, and 'thrive on neglect' as she puts it.

If you notice some browning of your peony flowers, she says it is more likely due to a small bug called thrips that live on the underside of some of the leaves.

Laura says that it has been rewarding seeing the flowers bloom for the first time this season, and a bit of how this farm came to be.

"My husband and I lived up in the Twin Cities metro area, we were really looking to get out of the rat race. We love the driftless area, so we were looking to grow something here in this part of the country. And this peony farm popped up, and it was meant to be."

Hidden Springs Peony Farm is open 10 AM to 6 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

