New 'Peanutters' are hitting the road for a nationwide tour

AUSTIN, Minn. – Planters has picked a new crew for its world famous NUTmobile.
“Tree Nut” Tania Castro, “Cashew” Katie Chesebro, and Mason “Macadamia” Mulrooney will captain the world-famous 26-foot traveling nut. They are the 10th class of Peanutters and the third crew to captain the NUTmobile since Hormel Foods Corporation acquired the Planters brand in June 2021.
“I can’t wait to represent the Planters brand on this east-to-west ‘shell’ of a journey!” says Mulrooney. “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to share the joy of the NUTmobile with people across the country. It’s going to be the thrill of a lifetime!”
The three new Peanutters spent the last two weeks at the company’s world headquarters in Austin and their yearlong megatour of the country officially began on June 9.
“Being a Peanutter is truly a one-of-a-kind experience,” says Teagan Zelle, communications manager and NUTmobile coordinator at Hormel Foods. “They not only carry on the Planters brand legacy, but they also bring joy, a few Planters product samples, and of course the iconic Mr. Peanut ® to communities and people across the nation. We ‘pe-CAN’T’ wait to see what this year has in store for Class 10!”
The public can follow along on Twitter (@NUTmobile_Tour), Instagram (@plantersnutmobileofficial) and TikTok (@plantersnutmobile).