New ownership for Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies

DALLAS, Texas – The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies have a new owner.
The North American Hockey League (NAHL) says its Board of Governors has approved the sale from Mike Cooper and Craig Patrick to Brian Raduenz.
“I am excited to join the NAHL as an owner and help take the Bruins and Grizzlies to the next level. Craig and Mike have built a strong foundation and incredible record of success, and it will be an honor to build on their legacy going forward,” says Raduenz.
“I want to thank both Mike and Craig for so many years in providing NAHL hockey to the players and the communities,” says NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. “Their commitment to the players has produced hundreds of NCAA commitments and their commitment to the community has produced thousands of hours of support for local initiatives. We are excited have someone as committed to opportunity, development, and placement as Brian. We look forward to the next chapter for the Bruins and the Grizzlies and want to wish everyone the best.”
Raduenz is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of AEVEX Aerospace, an Aerospace and Defense company specializing in aviation-based technology solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a commander, flight test engineer, and program manager for a wide variety of manned and unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) programs.
The Austin Bruins began play in the NAHL in 2010-11. In 13 seasons, the Bruins have made the playoffs nine times, won four Central Division regular season titles, and have an overall record of 412-266-87. The team has had more than 140 NCAA commitments and been to the Robertson Cup Championship Game three times in 2014, 2015, and in 2023.
The Rochester Grizzlies just finished their fifth season playing in the NA3HL. During the 2021-22 season, the Grizzlies were crowned as Fraser Cup National Champions and during the 2020-21 season they finished as Fraser Cup Runner-Up. The Grizzlies have amassed a 173-43-12 record and advanced dozens of players onto the NAHL and college hockey.