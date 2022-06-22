New ownership coming to Waldorf University

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University could be getting a new but very familiar owner.
The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation says it is in discussion with Columbia Southern Education Group (CSEG) to assume ownership of the school.
“The Waldorf Foundation and Waldorf University find themselves with an opportunity that I never thought could possibly occur," says Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation's Board Chairman Ray Beebe. "Under the ownership of the Waldorf Foundation, Waldorf University will be able to control its own destiny for generations to come. Waldorf's proud history from 1903 forward will continue, and we can feel confident students will continue to find the same life-changing experience Waldorf delivers to each and every student.”
Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation would buy all of the assets of Waldorf University, including the property on which the University is now located and all of the intellectual property and other educational assets of the University. The Foundation will also assume the existing $5.2 million in debt the University is currently repaying. The deal would terminate the relationship between Waldorf University and Columbia Southern Education Group, who purchased the school in 2010.
“We are proud of what we were able to accomplish with the University,” says CSEG President, Robert Mayes. “Thanks in part to the changes instituted under out ownership, Waldorf has increased its presence online and dramatically improved its financial situation. Now, the family believes it is time for Waldorf to return to its roots. We look forward to seeing Waldorf grow and prosper in the future under the Foundation’s direction.”
Waldorf says it has submitted its Change of Control application to the Higher Learning Commission and hopes the application will be included on the November 2‐3 agenda of the HLC Board of Trustees for approval. That would allow for the change of ownership on or around December 1, 2022. Waldorf University will also seek approvals from the U.S. Department of Education and the Iowa College Student Aid Commission.
“This is a historic moment for Waldorf University. We are grateful for the Mayes family and the expertise and leadership that has allowed Waldorf to grow over the last twelve years,” says Waldorf University President Bob Alsop. “We now look forward to renewing affiliations from the past, allowing more engagement from alumni and friends of the schools, and building on our success.”