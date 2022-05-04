New owner for Clear Lake auto dealership

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A North Iowa auto dealership is getting a new owner.
Harrison Corporation says it has acquired Billion Ford in Clear Lake, which will now be known as Harrison Ford of Clear Lake.
“Our vision for our dealership family has always been centered on creating an impact on the lives of our employees, and customers through best-in-class customer service and partnerships,” says Brian Harrison, Partner and CEO of Harrison Corporation. “Chad, Dustin, and I look forward to continue doing the same thing in our hometown of Clear Lake.”
Harrison Corporation also owns Harrison Ford of Mankato, Minnesota, and formally owned Harrison Truck Centers.
“We look forward to continue building this dealership and being an even bigger part of the Clear Lake community moving forward,” says Dustin Petersen, Partner and CFO of Harrison Corporation. “We want to be a good neighbor and make a difference any way we can!”