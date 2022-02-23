New online tool to find life-saving overdose drug naloxone

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says people can now go online to find the potentially life-saving drug overdose medication naloxone.
At Naloxone Finder, typing in a zip code or address will create a display of nearby pharmacies, naloxone access points, and syringe service programs that typically have naloxone.
“For years we have prioritized increasing access, training, and awareness of naloxone in the state, and this new tool is an exciting step forward,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Using this tool can simplify the process of accessing naloxone and in turn, save lives. We want everyone to remember that – if needed – they can be the one to provide rescue steps before 911 in an overdose emergency.”
The Naloxone Finder tool provides contact information, address, and other guidance so one can confirm with the sites whether it currently has naloxone available.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan®, can reverse an opioid overdose. MDH says since the launch of Naloxone Finder in December, more than 4,600 visitors have accessed it.