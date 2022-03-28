New online program for rapid COVID-19 tests

KIMT NEWS 3.- Governor Walz announced a new online program today that will provide at home testing kits to Minnesotans.
Minnesotans will be able to order the test kits through the new program starting tomorrow.
They can order two test kits per home through the state's website.
Minnesota has half a million tests available and they will be given away until their supply is gone.
Depending on how successful the program is the state will count on it as a key part of their response to future case surges.
"I've had some delivered already through the federal government. So the fact that it's more accessible is wonderful. It's nice to have them at home in case you need to test before going to work or if your curious if you're positive or not," says David Kreps.
Other people including Randall Oswald don't feel a need to use it.
"There's no need for us to use it. We have tests in my house already. We're vaccinated. We're healthy so I don't need any delivered to me."
The test kits will be available until the state runs out of their supply.