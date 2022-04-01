New nursing scholarship coming to RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new scholarship will be available for RCTC nursing students and it's being named in honor of long-time nursing instructor Jane. E. Flickinger.
Flickinger was an instructor at RCTC from 1972 until 1997. The new scholarship will be available next month.
Flickinger's family decided they wanted to continue her legacy at the college and name the scholarship after her. The former instructor passed away last year. The new scholarship will help a nursing student achieve their goal of becoming a nurse. It's one of over300 scholarships RCTC is giving out.
"She was one of those nursing professors who felt very strongly she needed to keep her hands in nursing while teaching her students," says her daughter Dawn Saterdalen. "She always worked part time at the hospital in addition to teaching and I think that's what made her different as a professor."
Applications for the scholarship will be accepted from April 8- June 6. Anyone interested in applying can click here.