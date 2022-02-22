 Skip to main content
...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of a couple of inches possible, mainly near the Minnesota
border and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walkways and road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

New NIACC/Smithfield program lands its first three apprentices

NIACC apprenticeship Feb 21 2022

(Left to right) Jeston Ulmstead, Eric “Dezzi” Despenas, and Jay James.  Photo courtesy of NIACC.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three students have signed up for a new apprenticeship program offered by North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and Smithfield Foods.

Organizers say the program will provide hands-on engineering and mechanical training to Smithfield employees at the company’s Mason City facility as they work toward an Industrial Maintenance & Mechanics associate of science degree from NIACC.

“Partnering with Smithfield to meet the needs of their workforce through NIACC training has been an excellent opportunity to support our local employers,” says Melinda McGregor, Director of Emerging Workforce Solutions at NIACC.

Student apprentices will receive free college tuition, an associate degree, federal journeyman's certifications and full-time salary and benefits while in the program.

“We’re excited to partner with NIACC and continue our work to develop the next generation of manufacturing professionals in Mason City,” says Clarence Scott, Talent Acquisition Specialist for Maintenance & Engineering for Smithfield Foods.  “It’s our pleasure to welcome these new apprentices to their careers at Smithfield.”

The first three students in the program are Jeston Ulmstead, Eric “Dezzi” Despenas, and Jay James.

