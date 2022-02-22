New NIACC/Smithfield program lands its first three apprentices

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three students have signed up for a new apprenticeship program offered by North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and Smithfield Foods.
Organizers say the program will provide hands-on engineering and mechanical training to Smithfield employees at the company’s Mason City facility as they work toward an Industrial Maintenance & Mechanics associate of science degree from NIACC.
“Partnering with Smithfield to meet the needs of their workforce through NIACC training has been an excellent opportunity to support our local employers,” says Melinda McGregor, Director of Emerging Workforce Solutions at NIACC.
Student apprentices will receive free college tuition, an associate degree, federal journeyman's certifications and full-time salary and benefits while in the program.
“We’re excited to partner with NIACC and continue our work to develop the next generation of manufacturing professionals in Mason City,” says Clarence Scott, Talent Acquisition Specialist for Maintenance & Engineering for Smithfield Foods. “It’s our pleasure to welcome these new apprentices to their careers at Smithfield.”
The first three students in the program are Jeston Ulmstead, Eric “Dezzi” Despenas, and Jay James.