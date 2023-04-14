New NIACC Career Education Training Center breaks ground in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the new North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Career Education Training Center in Charles City.
NIACC says the new Career Center will be designed to provide local high school students with hands-on experience and college-level education in in-demand career fields including health care, advanced manufacturing, construction, and IT. The courses will be tuition-free for students in the Charles City, Nashua- Plainfield, North Butler, Osage, Riceville, and RRMR school districts.
“We looked at the Iowa Workforce Development data, and those were the largest openings by percentage in the area,” says NIACC President Steve Schultz. “These are the fields that are hiring, and they need the workers.”
The First Security Charitable Foundation is the lead donor to the project and contributed $125,000.
“We have a lot of very talented young people in North Iowa, but too often they think they have to leave home to get a good career,” says Matt Bradley, First Security Marketing Manager. “We think this is a vital step in giving our local graduates incentive to stay close to home and improve our local community.”
“Locally-owned banks are the key to economic development, and we just can’t thank them enough for their continued support of this work and this project,” says Schultz.
The Career Education Training Center is scheduled to be ready for students in the fall of 2024.