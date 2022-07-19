New nature center in Winnebago County to be complete by end of 2023

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Construction is now scheduled to begin on a new nature center in Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Conservation Board (WCCB) has approved a bid of $2.97 million and, depending on weather and supply issues, work will begin in either fall 2022 or spring 2023. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
WCCB says it has already raised about 82% of the cost of the new center and is continuing to accept donations.
This project was delayed when bids in 2021 came in 30% higher than expected due to COVID cost increases.