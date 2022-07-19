New nature center at Oxbow Park set to open by late fall

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler gave an update on projects at Oxbow Park and Chester Woods Park at the Olmsted County Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.
At Oxbow Park, Ziegler said the county expects the new nature center to be open by late fall, with construction to increase on the exterior of the site in the coming month.
"We have a lot of the stonework that has gone up but the siding and the roofing is going to take place in the next few weeks. So, over the course of the next month the exterior of the building is going to start changing a lot for people to see sidewalks. We will start plantings, we will start siding. From the outside you will see a lot and know that on the inside, just as much is happening on the inside with exhibits, paint and flooring and all of those changes," Ziegler said.
Ziegler added the county is trying to secure a state Legacy Grant for $2 million dollars for the park's campground site change, moving it away from the land's floodplains.
At Chester Woods, the county was awarded a Legacy Grant for around $250,000 dollars for the construction of an amphitheater, which will be construction near the park's shelters and camp sites.
Ziegler said construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.
The Oxbow Park project costs around $8 million dollars, according to Ziegler.