New mural gets painted in Kutzky Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Some local artists brought their painting skills to Kutzky Park Saturday morning.
Community members came out to paint a new mural outside the Kutzky Park bathrooms. The mural was created to bring vibrancy to places in Rochester that don't have public art. The project received funding from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Minnesota Legislature. Artist Cassandra Buck tells us she's excited about the new project.
"I'm just really happy that I live in a state like Minnesota that supports public art and provides grants for people who want to create art," explains Grant. "I feel lucky that Minnesota is so supportive of local art."
The mural was created by the Kutzky Park neighborhood. Buck plans to create more murals in The Med City.