New mural coming to University of Minnesota Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- University of Minnesota Rochester students and staff have been hard at work on a big art project.
They have been working on a new mural that will hang on the third floor of The Galleria.
It will cover an entire wall and will represent the identity of the campus. According to Chancellor Lori Carell having students and faculty work on the mural has brought them closer together and allowed them to express their creativity.
"The UMR community is a vibrant part of Rochester and this mural is going to represent the human potential of and the talent that's being developed for health sciences," says Carrell. "I would invite the community to campus after were done to see the mural and understand more and more of who we are."
The mural will be unveiled next month.