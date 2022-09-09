New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo.
“We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Resident Admission Applications will be accepted as of 8 am September 15. Application forms are available on the MDVA website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/FutureHomes, may be requested via email at NewHomesAdmissions@state.mn.us, or from a County Veterans Service Officer.
Veterans Homes’ Residents must meet admission criteria which include:
• Status as Veteran discharged under honorable conditions, or
• A spouse of a Veteran discharged under honorable conditions, and
• Need for skilled nursing care.
The new Veterans Homes are scheduled to open in mid-2023. The Bemidji and Montevideo Homes will serve 72 Residents, and the Preston Home will serve 54 Residents.