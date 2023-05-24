New Minnesota tax rebates should be distributed this summer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – When will Minnesotans receive their new direct tax rebates?
Payments of:
$520 for married joint filers who had a 2021 adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less
$260 for all other filers who had a 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less
An additional $260 per dependent, up to three dependents, for filers who had a 2021 adjusted gross income at or below the thresholds above
…were authorized by a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed by Governor Tim Walz.
“With the legislation now signed into law, we can begin implementing the tax rebate payments that were targeted to those who need them most,” says Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. “We know this money is important for Minnesota families and we will allow time for eligible taxpayers to update their address and banking information this summer with the anticipation of sending out the refunds in early fall.”
Taxpayers will not have to apply for this payment. Revenue will use tax year 2021 individual income tax or property tax refund returns to determine eligibility and distribute these tax rebate payments. A secure online portal for banking and address updates is expected to be available by summer.