New Minnesota residents not required to take written exam for drivers license

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Starting August 1st, new Minnesota residents over the age of 21 will not be required to take a written knowledge exam to get their drivers license.
DVS says the change will ease testing workload for their locations. Lawmakers behind the bill anticipate a backlog for testing as soon as undocumented Minnesotans are able to start getting their licenses.
Even with the benefits to the DVS, not all residents are happy with the change.
Minnesota resident Dave Plummer says, “I feel it's discriminatory against Minnesota residents. It's sorta follows a pattern of native discrimination. So here's what I'm saying, is that it seems unfair to subject Minnesotans to a more rigourous process to obtain a drivers license than we do for out of state people.”
On October 1st, undocumented residents will be able to apply to get their drivers license.