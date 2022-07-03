New Mexican string band Lone Piñon brings its tunes to The Med City By Jeremy Wall Jeremy Wall MMJ Author email Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCHESTER, Minn.- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeremy Wall MMJ Author email Follow Jeremy Wall Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Weather Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening. Updated Dec 26, 2021 Iowa Friday's prep football scores from Iowa and Minnesota Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Rochester man, three others hurt in three-vehicle accident Updated Apr 29, 2022 News Your Memorial Day BBQ is going to cost you a lot more this year May 28, 2022 Crime & Courts Hayfield man arrested for weekend stabbing in Dodge Center Updated Jan 18, 2022 News Forecast: Keeping an eye on storm chances Sunday and Monday Updated May 28, 2022 Recommended for you