New member elected to Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees

Kristin Peck

Kristin Peck.  Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The CEO of Zoetis Inc. has been elected to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees.

Kristin Peck was elected at the Board’s quarterly meeting on Friday.

“Ms. Peck is an accomplished leader recognized for her excellence in navigating complex global initiatives,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO.  “She will bring important new insights and acumen to our board in support of our work to transform healthcare for the benefit of patients.”

Mayo Clinic says Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company and a member of the Fortune 500.  Peck was named by Barron’s as one of the Top CEOs in 2022 and by Fortune as a 2020 Businessperson of the Year.  Mayo Clinic says she helped usher the company through its initial public offering in 2013 and has been a driving force of change in many leadership roles at the company, including Global Manufacturing and Supply, Global Poultry, Global Diagnostics, Corporate Development, New Product Marketing and Global Market Research.

Prior to Zoetis, Ms. Peck served as executive vice president of Worldwide Business Development and Innovation at Pfizer Inc. and as a member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team.

Zoetis operates a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility in Charles City, Iowa.

