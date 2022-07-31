New Med City discount outlet has soft opening on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the nation still deals with inflation, one Med City family is coming to the rescue with a new discount store.
"During the pandemic, everything was closed and we wanted something to fill our time," says Jason Grabow.
Grabow and his wife Katie own Med City Discount outlet. One day, Katie found toys from a Facebook auction group. They bought them and found out where the owner gets all the stuff from. The couple learned the man who they bought the toys from buys pallets of overstock, motivating them to do the same thing.
The couple would store the merchandise in their garage. But the garage wasn't big enough for everything.
"We need something to do with all the extra stuff that we don't want so we started selling it and over the last eleven months and it just grew, grew, and grew. So we said let's open a store front," says John Grabow.
Months later the couple's idea became reality. They now have their own store off of 7th St NW where they're helping others.
The Grabow's store carries toys, clothes, and personal care products. The couple is looking forward to what their discount store will bring to The Med City.
If you couldn't make it to the soft opening today, Med City Discount Outlet will have a grand opening on Tuesday. It will be open six days a week, Tuesday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 10am-5pm.