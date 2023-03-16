New Mayo parking ramp to open in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new Mayo Clinic parking ramp is opening soon in Downtown Rochester as multiple projects continue forward with construction.
Groundbreaking for the new building began last summer with a goal of creating more parking spaces for Mayo Clinic employees, as well as tenants at One and Two Discovery Square.
The ramp is located at the intersection of Third Avenue Southwest and Fourth Street Southwest.
According to the Employees at Mayo Clinic Facebook page, the parking ramp will feature nearly 800 flex parking spaces.
All Mayo Clinic employees will be allowed to park atthis ramp, and there will be no badge scanning requirement for entry.
There will be a total of around 1,200 parking spaces available, and the ramp will officially open next week on Monday, March 20.