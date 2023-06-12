New Marrow restaurant offering a casual fine dining experience for the foodies of Rochester

ROCHESTER - Rochester couple, Sarah and Jeff Schwenker, are following their dream of owning their own restaurant after being married for eight years.
Sarah and Jeff moved from Minneapolis to Rochester five years ago to achieve their dream of starting a restaurant. They started planning their restaurant four years ago but were delayed by the pandemic
Marrow offers customers a casual fine dining experience with high-quality food of French cuisine with Midwest inspirations. The menu changes weekly to incorporate new seasonal ingredients.
The co-owners say they are glad to be part of the growing downtown Rochester.
"There's amazing things happening downtown and more and more interesting restaurants or events or music and as that builds, I think that will solidify downtown Rochester as a place to go," said co-owner, Sarah Schwenker.
By providing a fine dining restaurant in Rochester, the couple is hoping more people will stay downtown instead of driving off to the Twin Cities for the same experience.
Marrow is open from 5-10 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.