New management for Rochester's Art4Trails program

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Art4Trails is officially becoming a program at the Rochester Art Center.
Since it began in 2014, Art4Trails has worked with local organizations to run juried art selections and has placed 33 temporary artworks on the trails. Art4Trails says 14 of these sculptures have been adopted by the City of Rochester as permanent installations for trail-users to enjoy.
Rochester Art Center has helped Art4Trails on its selection process and events and has provided Art4Trails will a website. Becoming a program at the Art Center means:
- The Rochester Art Center Board of Directors recognizes that Art4Trails will become a program of the Rochester Art Center and thus, will be their responsibility to carry forward and ensure its success.
- The Art4Trails program will continue with the primary and stated purpose to promote local artists and enhance our public parks by installing original art along Rochester’s bike trails in collaboration with the City of Rochester.
- The Rochester Art Center will maintain a volunteer committee to oversee the annual artist selection process, advocate to the community for dedicated funding to support Art4Trails, and serve as advisors to the program.
- Donations to the Rochester Art Center may be restricted to the Art4Trails program.
- The Art4Trails annual selection process, events and tours will continue, until such time as conditions require evolving the program based on community needs.
“We expect a seamless transfer of Art4Trails programming to the professional and competent Rochester Art Center staff, thereby increasing operational efficiencies and continuing the high-quality juried art process our community expects,” says Helen Roland of the Art4Trails management team.
“Art4Trails has demonstrated a need and desire for public art in our community and has enriched Rochester’s public trails,” says Rochester Art Center Executive Director Pamela Hugdahl. “We wish to carry forward the great work, with the knowledge and support of current Art4Trails volunteers, as part of our regular programming.”