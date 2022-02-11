New logo introduced for 2022 Med City Marathon

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Tonight... .Overnight lows will drop below zero. With winds at 10-15 mph and gusting over 25 mph, this will result in wind chills from -20 to -25 on Saturday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&