New logo introduced for 2022 Med City Marathon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Med City Marathon is hoping for a return to normal in 2022 and starting things off by introducing a new logo.
The 26th annual road race event is scheduled for May 28 and 29 and will include a Boston Qualifying Marathon race, Marathon relays, half marathon, 5K race, and a kids 1K race. Organizers say the 2022 Med City Marathon will also promote Corporate and Community 5K teams that allow local businesses, groups, and family and friends to support employee and team health and fitness.
Community events during the Med City Marathon weekend include the TerraLoco© Health and Fitness Expo, which now will also open its doors to promote local Rochester artists, and the Finish Line Festival, which will boast local bands and beverage.
The Marathon race events will all be hosted out of the Mayo Civic Center and race finish lines will be held downtown near Civic Center Drive. Registration is now open for all racing events.