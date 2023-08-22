New leadership at Albert Lea Seed

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – After 100 years and three generations, there’s a changing of the guard at one of the argest suppliers of organic field seed in the United States.
Albert Lea Seed is announcing that Mac Ehrhardt is stepping down after 20 years as company president and Brett Bell will be taking over day-to-day operations as President and CEO.
“Brett brings years of experience and contacts throughout agriculture, and he is excited about working with industry partners to improve our product offerings for our customers and for grain aggregators and ingredient suppliers,” says Ehrhardt. “Brett said something in one of our conversations that has really stuck with me: ‘The most fun I’ve had in my career has been selling seed.’ That sentiment, combined with Brett’s experience, education, and energy gives me a lot of confidence for the future.”
Bell comes to Albert Lea Seed with 27 years of experience in the agricultural business, including leadership roles in seed sales and agronomy. He most recently served as Executive Vice President at Anuvia Plant Nutrients and has also served in leadership roles at Landus Cooperative and Cargill.
“Mac and the leadership of Albert Lea Seed have done a fantastic job over the past 20 plus years of establishing a leadership position in the fast-growing organic seed segment of the market,” says Bell. “This coupled with their emphasis on serving the needs of regenerative farming positions us for continued growth.”
Ehrhardt will be taking on the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.
“I am not going to disappear!” says Ehrhardt. “I will be here to assist Brett and our talented and hardworking team as he takes the reins. My job is to help Brett and the leadership team grow our business while maintaining our core values and company culture. I will continue to work directly in some areas of the business and will be a strong voice on our new leadership team. And if the team lets me, I will continue to pick up the phone!”
Founded in 1923, Albert Lea Seed has been owned and operated by the Ehrhardt family for three generations. The company sells conventional, non-GMO and organic seed products to farmers across the country, including corn, soybeans and alfalfa, as well as cover crops, small grains, and forages. Albert Lea Seed also operates a popular garden center that sells seed nationwide.