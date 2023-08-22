 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New leadership at Albert Lea Seed

  • 0
Albert Lea Seed Aug 22 2023

Photo courtesy of Albert Lea Seed.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – After 100 years and three generations, there’s a changing of the guard at one of the argest suppliers of organic field seed in the United States.

Albert Lea Seed is announcing that Mac Ehrhardt is stepping down after 20 years as company president and Brett Bell will be taking over day-to-day operations as President and CEO.

“Brett brings years of experience and contacts throughout agriculture, and he is excited about working with industry partners to improve our product offerings for our customers and for grain aggregators and ingredient suppliers,” says Ehrhardt.  “Brett said something in one of our conversations that has really stuck with me: ‘The most fun I’ve had in my career has been selling seed.’ That sentiment, combined with Brett’s experience, education, and energy gives me a lot of confidence for the future.”

Bell comes to Albert Lea Seed with 27 years of experience in the agricultural business, including leadership roles in seed sales and agronomy. He most recently served as Executive Vice President at Anuvia Plant Nutrients and has also served in leadership roles at Landus Cooperative and Cargill.

“Mac and the leadership of Albert Lea Seed have done a fantastic job over the past 20 plus years of establishing a leadership position in the fast-growing organic seed segment of the market,” says Bell.  “This coupled with their emphasis on serving the needs of regenerative farming positions us for continued growth.”

Ehrhardt will be taking on the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“I am not going to disappear!” says Ehrhardt.  “I will be here to assist Brett and our talented and hardworking team as he takes the reins. My job is to help Brett and the leadership team grow our business while maintaining our core values and company culture. I will continue to work directly in some areas of the business and will be a strong voice on our new leadership team. And if the team lets me, I will continue to pick up the phone!”

Founded in 1923, Albert Lea Seed has been owned and operated by the Ehrhardt family for three generations.  The company sells conventional, non-GMO and organic seed products to farmers across the country, including corn, soybeans and alfalfa, as well as cover crops, small grains, and forages.  Albert Lea Seed also operates a popular garden center that sells seed nationwide.

