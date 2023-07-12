New leader named for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

MASON CITY, Iowa – A new Chief Operations Officer (COO) has been named for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
MercyOne says Chad Boore has more than 20 years of experience in health care and comes to MercyOne from OSF Healthcare in Peoria, Illinois. Boore holds a bachelor’s degree from Truman State University and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.
MercyOne says Boore’s role as COO will be to lead and achieve operating goals and performance plans and ensure strategic implementation. Boore work in partnership with Paul Manternach, MD, chief medical officer for MercyOne North Iowa.