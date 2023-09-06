New leader for Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is a familiar face

WINONA, Minn. - A new Executive Director has been named for Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.
Bishop Robert Barron is announcing the permanent appointment of John Meyers after he has served as interim Executive Director since May. Meyers will be responsible for overseeing all organizational activities, program development, and financial planning for Catholic Charities as well as community outreach.
“We are thrilled to have John lead us forward as our new Executive Director,” says Dean Beckman, Board Chair of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota. “John’s breadth of experience, especially in serving the most vulnerable among us, perfectly aligns with our mission. He has demonstrated unwavering commitment to our community and the work we do here.”
Meyers has been with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota since 2016 in the agency’s Refugee Resettlement Program. Meyers has over nine years of experience with the International Assistance Mission (IAM) in Afghanistan, where he worked in various capacities, including as the Regions Support Director in Kabul. Meyers was one of the only non-native speakers in Minnesota of Dari, the official language spoken in Afghanistan, and during the U.S. evacuation of that country, Meyers and his team helped resettle 74 Afghani refugees in a matter of months in 2021.
“I am humbled and honored to serve as the Executive Director,” says Meyers. “I look forward to leading Catholic Charities into the next phase of its journey to make a lasting impact on our community.”
Meyers holds an MBA in Nonprofit Management from Crown College, a certification in Teaching English as a Foreign Language from Hamline University, and a BA in Cross-Cultural Studies from Bethany Global University.