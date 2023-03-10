New Korean restaurant is on its way to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local restaurant owner is planning to bring a taste of Korea to the site of two former downtown eateries.
Owner Sammi Loo is planning to open two sister restaurants at the building that formerly housed both Hefe Rojo and the original Newt's burgers.
The building has been vacant since these restaurants closed last fall.
Loo tells KIMT News 3 that she is shocked by the rate that many business have been closing at, so there couldn't be a better time to lead in bringing downtown back to life.
She currently owns Mezza 9 and Ootori Sushi, both in Rochester, and she aims to continue fostering unique and diverse restaurants in the city.
"After the pandemic, there's a lot of restaurants that are closing down, and downtown's become quiet," Loo said. "There's not a lot of exciting things happening. I hope that with Korean restaurants and other restaurants that are coming to downtown will bring back the atmosphere again - you know like more vibrant, more exciting, more fun," Loo said.
The space will be used to create a two-level dining experience with sister restaurants that accompany each other - both offering Korean-inspired cuisine.
The top floor would have offer speakeasy-style nightlife, whereas the street-level space would focus on a more traditional seated dining experience as it is currently planned.
Loo anticipates to open these new spaces between late summer and early fall 2023.