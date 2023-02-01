New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District.
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
“I am pleased to appoint Debra Groehler to the Dodge County bench,” says Governor Walz. “Her impressive background handling challenging legal matters for the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office, combined with her passion for serving her community, will make her a great addition to the Third Judicial District.”
Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona counties.
“Debra Groehler is a bright legal mind and a proven leader who will ensure that justice is administered fairly and impartially to all,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I look forward to seeing the great work she will do for the people of Dodge County.”
The Governor’s Office says Debra Groehler is a managing attorney in the Civil Division of the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office, where she supervises a team of attorneys who handle child protection, adult protection, and juvenile delinquency cases. She previously worked as the executive director of Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, an attorney in private practice representing clients in family law matters, and a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Gerard W. Ring. She earned her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.