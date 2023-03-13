New Italian Ice shop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new dessert shop is open downtown. The owner started Fuzzy's Italian Ice & Ice Cream because her and her family really enjoyed eating Italian ice back in Philadelphia and they wanted to make up for the lack of it here in Rochester. The shop features desserts like bubble waffles, Italian ice and soft serve ice cream. Samer Bedir, one of the managers, said it's been surprising how well the business has done so far since they mainly just promoted their shop on Facebook before opening. He said something as simple as ice cream can brighten up someone's day.
People love to eat ice cream no matter how the weather is…cold, warm. Ice cream has been a comfort food for people to go to, and we’re happy to provide that here for people," Bedir said.
They're looking to do some work on the place in the future. This includes adding some more decorations and changing up the seating arrangements.