New IowaWORKS portal will help veterans in search for new careers

DES MOINES, Iowa – There’s a new online portal for Iowa veterans looking to find a new career.
Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) says www.IowaWorksForVeterans.gov was created to help veterans connect with one-on-one job search assistance and to aid employers with locating and hiring people who have experience from the armed forces.
“Home Base Iowa for several years has been Iowa’s flagship program for recruiting Veterans and transitioning active-duty service members to our state. The new Veterans Portal better connects Home Base Iowa with IowaWORKS and allows Veterans to get one-on-one assistance with finding that second act career in Iowa,” says Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Combining the new portal with the Home Base Iowa career planners, as well as the Veterans services available in all our IowaWORKS offices, provides more assistance than ever before and an easier route for Veterans and their spouses to build a better life in Iowa after service.”
Veterans and their spouses can use the new portal to create an IowaWORKS account, search for open jobs, attend online workshops, and/or register for one-on-one concierge services. Iowa businesses likewise can register themselves as “veteran friendly” employers and receive access to resumes from a broad pool of Veteran applicants.
“Iowa’s economy needs Veterans – mission-oriented people who know how to work hard and get a job done,” says Townsend. “Whether you’re transitioning out of the service and looking for a new place to call home or a native Iowan who’s simply looking to better your economic prospects, Home Base Iowa and IowaWORKS are here to help you get connected with the Iowa employers who need you.”
Alongside the portal’s unveiling, IWD also is expanding access to the recently launched Home Base Iowa Business Training Program to educate employers across the state about how they can help improve the hiring and retention of Veteran and military-affiliated individuals.
"Fewer than 7 percent of Americans serve or have served in uniform,” says Jamie Norton, Director of Veteran Workforce Services at IWD. “Consequently, many employers are unfamiliar with military culture and the value a Veteran can bring to the workplace. Contact us at HBI@iowa.gov for more information on how to enroll in the amazing training opportunity."