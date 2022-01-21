New information on Rochester apartment fire

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A fire at a Rochester in a Rochester apartment sent one person to St Mary's on Thursday. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the victim of the fire was an adult female who lives on the second floor of the building.
Fire crews say they found flames in the kitchen area of the second-floor apartment where the victim was located and credit the complex's sprinkler system with keeping the fire in check.
One resident tells KIMT News 3 she wasn't home when the fire broke out but is thankful for how close the apartment complex is to the fire station.
"It was definitely scary hearing about it," says Hannah Knudsen. "I was at work at the time but being right across from the fire station, we're extremely fortunate so the response time was incredibly quick and they had it out from my understanding within a few minutes. The sprinkler system put it out."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.