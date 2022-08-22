New indoor skate park coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Skateboarders in Rochester will soon have another place they can do flips and tricks at.
A new indoor skate park is coming to The Med City. It will be called "The Garden" and allow skaters to do some moves when it's cold out.
Owners Laura and Adam Kramer are opening up the indoor skate park to give the community something to do. The Garden will be located right next to Purple Goat where Whisky Bones Roadhouse was. The Kramer's are anticipating for it to open late fall or early winter.
"They can expect a fun safe atmosphere where they can come hang out, grab a cup of coffee, skate if they want," says Laura Kramer.
Kramer hopes to add some fooseball tables or ping pong to the park.
"I love kids and i love this community so I'm excited to bring something to Rochester. I feel like Rochester is kind of lacking when it comes to activities that kids and families can try out so I'm happy to be a part of that," the explains the mother of three.
Kramer also tells KIMT News 3 she and her husband are planning a day where the community can come out and give their opinion on what else they want to see at The Garden. A date has yet to be announced.