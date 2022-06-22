New income limits announced for Walz's direct payments proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday income parameters for his direct payments proposal.
On Sunday morning, Walz said he wanted to call a short Special Legislative Session, with the sole intent of passing his beefed up 'Walz Checks' proposal.
The proposal would dish out at least half of the states' $9.25 billion dollar budget surplus back to Minnesotans, which is around $4 billion.
Walz said individuals would receive $1,000 checks, while married couples would receive $2,000 checks.
And on Wednesday, Walz said income limits for individuals would be capped at $164,000 and $273,470 for married couples.
Rochester's State Rep. Tina Liebling said DFL lawmakers are ready to pass Walz's proposal.
"Democrats are ready and willing to come back to the table and into special session to put money into the pocket of Minnesotans who need it and to put money into critical areas to help Minnesotans and to help our whole economy because we do understand that this is a really tough time for folks," Liebling said.
However, Rochester's State Sen. Carla Nelson said a Special Legislative Session's focus should be on the already approved Tax Bill.
"I'm not sure that this proposed kind of like rebooted Walz Check is a good idea but I do think it is important that we do get permanent ongoing tax relief to Minnesotans, all Minnesotans right now, not a few Minnesotans. Believe me, every Minnesotan is struggling with this massive inflation," Nelson said.
Nelson's Tax Bill would lower taxes in the Tier One Income Bracket, erase taxes on social security income and provide increased tax credits.