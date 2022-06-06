New inclusive indoor recreation center is in the works for Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new Rochester indoor recreation center will offer kids and adults with disabilities a space to have fun all year round.
The Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent living is a nonprofit that works with individuals of all ages and disabilities.
Executive Director Jacob Schuller says the organization is working to build a 40,000 square foot indoor recreation center.
He explained, "Accessible recreation is an area that can be improved throughout the region, the state and honestly the country. The parks are wonderful here in Rochester and they're fantastic but from an accessibility point of view they may be a little bit short of fully accessible to say the least."
It will be located along Superior Drive Northwest and Badgers Hills Driver Northwest.
Schuller says he hopes it offers a needed option for those who can't use many outdoor parks.
He said, "I have several colleagues who use wheelchairs to get around they are unable to at most parks push their children on swings for instance just because of the rock or gravel or wood chips that are underneath those play structures."
The project is privately funded by SEMCIL at an estimated cost of $8.5 million.
Schuller says the hope is to break ground this September but depending on construction costs and shortages it could be longer. Once building begins he says it should take about a year to complete.