New hotel slated to replace homes in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A local company is planning on adding another hotel to land it owns in downtown Rochester. Right now, there are six complexes on the land it own likely to be demolished.
According to Brandon Madlock the property manager of the complexes, six homes will be replaces by the new hotel.
The site was purchased by 5th Avenue Rental Partners LLC last fall. The houses are located off of 5th Ave NW and and 2nd Street NW and are being used as apartments. The future Hampton Inn hotel will be five stories and have two parking levels underground.
One resident is concerned about the hotel replacing her home.
"I just want to know that I'm gonna have a place to live. You know I've tried to find another place and I haven't gotten a lot of callbacks and as far as hotels, can they keep the occupancy up. It seems like there's a lot of hotels around here," says Michelle Hoegue.
KIMT News 3 contacted Jeff Brown Jr. who's part of 5th Avenue Rental Partners LLC. He was not available for comment. According to Regency Apartments, construction is supposed to start next year on the hotel. The company says it will help anyone living in its apartments find a place if they need to move out.