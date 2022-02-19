New hot chicken restaurant, Nashville Coop set to open in the Med City next month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Chicken lovers in the Med City will only have to wait a month to try Rochester's newest hot chicken spot.
Nashville Coop is set to open on March 20th.
It's located at 20th St. and Broadway Ave. SE Rochester - you can look forward to hot chicken, grape slushies, and a drive-thru option.
Co-owner Nick McLaughlin gives us a taste of what makes their chicken so unique.
“We're using Ethiopian spices, and we're using a specific, secret pepper for Jamaica inside our sauce. That's something that hasn't been done before in a chicken joint so we're really looking forward to that.”
You'll be able to walk in, order quickly with a simplified menu and even place orders online.
Co-owner Nick McLaughlin says he is looking to bring an alternative fast food joint that's open late to rochester.
“In a post COVID world, when restaurants were closing down, we were opening up restaurants and we still are, we hope to provide people alternative options from what they're used to with sit-down restaurants, we're obviously providing that here,” says McLaughlin.
McLaughlin is staying busy with the opening of a sports bar and restaurant called ‘Chip Shots’ at Haley Center in north rochester.
Nashville Coop's opening will be followed by a ribbon cutting with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday March 21st.