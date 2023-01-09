New Hormel Institute research could improve understanding of how Alzheimer’s disease develops

AUSTIN, Minn. – A team of scientists from The Hormel Institute have published research that could have implications for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
The team, led by Dr. Amer Alam, Assistant Professor and leader of the Structural Biology of Membrane Transport research section, used the Institute’s state-of-the-art Cryo-EM, one of the world’s most powerful electron microscopes, to gather high resolution images of a protein called ABCA7, which has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
“Cryo-EM has allowed us to visualize molecules previously considered too difficult to see at high resolution,” says Dr. Alam. “This research would not be possible without the advances in cryo-EM, which The Hormel Institute was an early leader in recognizing and adopting.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and impacts millions of people globally. There is no cure for the disease, but Dr. Alam says this research could be a stepping stone to new treatments.
The Hormel Institute’s Le Thi My Le, PhD, and James Thompson, PhD, served as joint first authors on the article titled “Cryo-EM structures of human ABCA7 provide insights into its phospholipid translocation mechanisms.” The article is published in The EMBO Journal. The full article is available at https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.15252/embj.2022111065.