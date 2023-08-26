New head coach named for Austin High School girls hockey

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new head coach has been named for the Austin High School Girls Hockey Program.
Sultanna Akkerman will lead the program for the 2023-2034 season. Akkerman was most recently coaching for Austin Youth Hockey and was a volunteer coach for Austin High School during the 2022-23 season. She will replace Kendra Maxfield and Corey Squire who co-led the Packers last season.
“I am excited to be coaching at this level in Austin,” says Coach Akkerman. “Thank you for the opportunity to lead our girl’s hockey program and I look forward to being a part of the teams’ future success on and off the ice!”
“Austin Activities is happy to have Coach Akkerman on board,” says Activities Director Katie Carter. “This transition will blend nicely as the girl’s hockey program has a good mix of upperclassmen and some younger talent on our team this year. Slowly but surely we are hopeful that our numbers will increase and we will be able to rebuild our program moving forward.”
Coach Akkerman is currently employed with Hormel Foods as a Sales Solution Specialist.