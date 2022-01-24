New head baseball coach named for Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN, Minn. – Jacob Nelson has been named the next Head Baseball Coach at Austin Public Schools.
The school district says Nelson, a graduate of Eastview High School, has been a part of Packer Baseball since 2016 and has coached the JV baseball team and assisted with the varsity. Nelson was part of the coaching staff that led the Packers to a 3rd place finish in the state tournament in 2019.
“Austin Baseball has a great legacy,” says Coach Nelson. “I’m really looking forward to getting out there and helping to bring the team back to the state tournament.”
Nelson is a Health and Physical Education Teacher at Austin High School and is also the Head Wrestling Coach.