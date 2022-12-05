New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game

CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online.
Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism.
Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his Instagram account the statement “Bad shooter headed to the football game in Cresco *expletive* Iowa.” Investigators say Schnur’s past threatening behavior led to the cancelation of a flag football game at the Cresco Fitness Center after Cresco Police and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office contacted fitness center staff and the parents of players.
A criminal complaint against Schnur was filed on October 9.