New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game

CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online.

Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism.

Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his Instagram account the statement “Bad shooter headed to the football game in Cresco *expletive* Iowa.”  Investigators say Schnur’s past threatening behavior led to the cancelation of a flag football game at the Cresco Fitness Center after Cresco Police and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office contacted fitness center staff and the parents of players.

A criminal complaint against Schnur was filed on October 9.

