 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school
departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The
winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15
to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind
will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in
open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

New Hampton couple claim $2 million Powerball prize

  • 0
New Hampton Powerball winners Jan 13 2022

CLIVE, Iowa – A New Hampton couple has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize but says they don’t expect their lives to change too much. 

Karla and Keith Elenz both work at an auto-parts manufacturing facility in New Hampton and say an inner-office email went out to employees on Tuesday after the Iowa Lottery announced a $2 million winning ticket had been sold in their Chickasaw County community of about 3,500. 

“It said, ‘Oh, my gosh! There’s a winner of $2 million in New Hampton. Who bought the ticket? Hopefully someone from our office or that we know!’” says Karla Elenz, who claimed the prize with her husband Thursday at lottery headquarters in Clive. 

Karla says after reading the email she ran out to her vehicle where she had a Powerball ticket tucked into the sun visor.  She brought up the winning Powerball numbers from Monday’s drawing on her mobile phone and compared those to the numbers on her ticket and then contacted her husband. 

“She goes, ‘We won!’ And I said, ‘Won what?’” says Keith Elenz.  “And she goes, ‘Look! Here are the numbers and here’s the ticket!’ And I went, ‘How much did we win?’ She goes, ‘I think $2 million!’ And I went, ‘Nooo.’” 

Karla Elenz bought the $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s, 615 N. Linn Ave. in New Hampton.  She says she picks her own numbers, playing ones that are significant to her, and her ticket was just one number away from having at least a share of Monday’s $26.8 million jackpot. 

The Elenzes said that they plan to invest their winnings and help local charities but, in general, they plan for their lives to remain the same.

Tags

Recommended for you