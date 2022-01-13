New Hampton couple claim $2 million Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa – A New Hampton couple has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize but says they don’t expect their lives to change too much.
Karla and Keith Elenz both work at an auto-parts manufacturing facility in New Hampton and say an inner-office email went out to employees on Tuesday after the Iowa Lottery announced a $2 million winning ticket had been sold in their Chickasaw County community of about 3,500.
“It said, ‘Oh, my gosh! There’s a winner of $2 million in New Hampton. Who bought the ticket? Hopefully someone from our office or that we know!’” says Karla Elenz, who claimed the prize with her husband Thursday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Karla says after reading the email she ran out to her vehicle where she had a Powerball ticket tucked into the sun visor. She brought up the winning Powerball numbers from Monday’s drawing on her mobile phone and compared those to the numbers on her ticket and then contacted her husband.
“She goes, ‘We won!’ And I said, ‘Won what?’” says Keith Elenz. “And she goes, ‘Look! Here are the numbers and here’s the ticket!’ And I went, ‘How much did we win?’ She goes, ‘I think $2 million!’ And I went, ‘Nooo.’”
Karla Elenz bought the $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s, 615 N. Linn Ave. in New Hampton. She says she picks her own numbers, playing ones that are significant to her, and her ticket was just one number away from having at least a share of Monday’s $26.8 million jackpot.
The Elenzes said that they plan to invest their winnings and help local charities but, in general, they plan for their lives to remain the same.