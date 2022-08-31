New Global Impact Report released by Hormel Foods

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has released its 16th annual Global Impact Report.
The document details the company’s progress toward its corporate responsibility and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in fiscal 2021.
“For over 130 years, we’ve been making a difference, with our people, in our communities and with our products,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “We do this by producing high-quality, safe, affordable and convenient food products while being an unwavering steward of the environment. We are on a mission with Our Food Journey™ — one that compels us to do our part every day to make the world a better place and to continue to raise the bar on our ESG efforts.”
Hormel says some of the highlights of 2021 include:
- An updated set of corporate responsibility and ESG goals – its 20 By 30 Challenge. Through the updated goal set, the company is striving to achieve 20 qualitative and quantitative goals and commitments by the end of 2030.
- The company initiated or completed several renewable energy wind and solar projects and is on track to have an approved science-based target for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2023.
- The company assessed several regenerative agriculture projects, and its Applegate subsidiary launched the Applegate Naturals® Do Good Dog™ hot dog made with beef raised on verified regenerative U.S. grasslands.
- The company contributed more than $8.5 million in cash and products to help others. This included $6.6 million in hunger-relief donations (or more than 8.4 million individual meals**), a donation of 2.1 million cans of SPAMMY® (a shelf-stable poultry product to help prevent childhood malnutrition in Guatemala) and more than $960,000 to support educational institutions and the company’s Inspired Pathways program students.
“Feeding people is an awesome responsibility; one that we take seriously,” says Snee. “As a global branded food company, we understand the responsibility that comes with our size and scale, not only for consumers, employees and shareholders, but also to our customers and communities. Our 20,000 inspired team members are committed to Our Food Journey™, and we are confident we can continue to be a force for positive change in the world.”
To view the Global Impact Report, click here.