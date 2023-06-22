New geothermal wells to power Rochester's City Hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two geothermal wells are being installed in Rochester City Hall.
Construction is expected to start on June 26 and continue for eight weeks, closing the northern section of the lower government center parking lot from June 24 to mid-August. The short-term parking spaces in the upper loop, including the Handicapped Parking spaces, will not be impacted.
The City of Rochester says these geothermal wells will “allow the building’s heating and cooling systems to operate without the use of fossil fuels and addresses system needs that resulted from the sunsetting of the previous steam system, which had reached its useful life.”
Minnesota-based Darcy Solutions designed the new wells and says they will be the first of their kind in Rochester and two of eight in the state of Minnesota.
The City of Rochester says the geothermal wells will reduce emissions of City Hall by 100% in 2030 when RPU electricity is 100% renewable and Scott Ramsey, Manager of Facilities and Property, says “Use of the geothermal wells with heap pumps is expected to reduce heating and cooling energy consumption by 75% compared to steam.”
The Downtown Building Energy Transition (DBET) Project provided the opportunity to pursue geothermal technology at City Hall. The equipment budget for the geothermal wells and heat pumps of the DBET project is $1M. This initiative aligns with the City of Rochester’s carbon reduction goals and is part of the City’s commitment to 100% renewable power in 2030.