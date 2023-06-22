New geothermal wells to power Rochester's City Hall

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

New geothermal wells to power Rochester's City Hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two geothermal wells are being installed in Rochester City Hall.

Construction is expected to start on June 26 and continue for eight weeks, closing the northern section of the lower government center parking lot from June 24 to mid-August.  The short-term parking spaces in the upper loop, including the Handicapped Parking spaces, will not be impacted.

The City of Rochester says these geothermal wells will “allow the building’s heating and cooling systems to operate without the use of fossil fuels and addresses system needs that resulted from the sunsetting of the previous steam system, which had reached its useful life.”

Minnesota-based Darcy Solutions designed the new wells and says they will be the first of their kind in Rochester and two of eight in the state of Minnesota.

The City of Rochester says the geothermal wells will reduce emissions of City Hall by 100% in 2030 when RPU electricity is 100% renewable and Scott Ramsey, Manager of Facilities and Property, says “Use of the geothermal wells with heap pumps is expected to reduce heating and cooling energy consumption by 75% compared to steam.”

The Downtown Building Energy Transition (DBET) Project provided the opportunity to pursue geothermal technology at City Hall.  The equipment budget for the geothermal wells and heat pumps of the DBET project is $1M.  This initiative aligns with the City of Rochester’s carbon reduction goals and is part of the City’s commitment to 100% renewable power in 2030.

